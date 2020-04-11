Death Notices
0 entries
Death Notices

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LaVera “Vera” Fillmore Moldenhauer, 90, of Sandy, Utah, and formerly of Burley, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, in Sandy. Arrangements are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Darryl Dean Norenberg, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News