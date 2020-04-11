Death Notices

LaVera “Vera” Fillmore Moldenhauer, 90, of Sandy, Utah, and formerly of Burley, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, in Sandy. Arrangements are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Darryl Dean Norenberg, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.