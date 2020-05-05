Death Notices

Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

Phyllis Cynthia “Cindy” Young passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Gayle Thomas, 64, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on May 5, 2020. Services are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.