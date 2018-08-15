Kevin D. Chapman, 52, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Boyd G Satterwhite, 84, of Twin Falls passed away Friday August 10, 2018 at Twin Falls Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Emma Jean Perkins, 87, of Burley, passed away August 13, 2018 at Cassia Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley, Idaho.
