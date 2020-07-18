Death Notices

Ernest “Mac” Billiard, 86, of Hagerman, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at home. A graveside inurnment with the United States Air Force honors and Masonic rights will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Hagerman Cemetery, Hagerman, Idaho. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Donald V. Stefani, 48, of Boise, Idaho, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Hagerman, Idaho. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Raeola Drake Crane, a 92-year-old lifelong resident of Burley, died Saturday, July 18, 2020. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Due to COVID-19 recommendations, it is requested that those attending wear a mask and practice social distancing. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. For those unable to attend, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
