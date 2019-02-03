Stanley R. Hurd, 67, of Wendell passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Maudelou Greenwell, 89, of Paul, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Pomerelle Place in Burley. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.
