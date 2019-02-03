Try 1 month for 99¢

Stanley R. Hurd, 67, of Wendell passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Maudelou Greenwell, 89, of Paul, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Pomerelle Place in Burley. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Tags

Load comments