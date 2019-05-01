Fern Platts, 95, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. In keeping with Fern’s wishes, no public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Deena Rose Newman (Saeugling), 58, of Filer, passed away April 30, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Bruce Lutz, 67, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on May 1, 2019 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
