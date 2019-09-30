Larry Dayley, 71, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Marla Schnidt, 38, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Robbin Gentry, 46, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away September 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Ted O. Bodily, a 64-year-old resident of Burley, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at his home. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
Amy Dawn Rose, age 45, of Meridian, and formerly Glenns Ferry, passed away at St. Luke’s Meridian Hospital, on September 29, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mtn Home.
Troy "TJ" Rasmussen, 52, of Jerome passed away September 25, 2019. Services are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Kathryn Sue Fennewald, 57, of Hansen, passed away September 28, 2019 in Twin Falls. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
