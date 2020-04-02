Death Notices

Gerald W. Blake, 84, of Jerome, passed away April 1, 2020 at his home. Private family services are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Sharon Enger, 76, of Kimberly, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side April 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Tim McKnight, 70, of Oakley, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home in Oakley. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Delmar Rex Irish, born August 24, 1928, passed away April 1, 2020 in Pocatello. Private family graveside services will be held in the Twin Falls Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com
Gene V. Bliss, 58, of Buhl, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
