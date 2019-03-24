Try 3 months for $3

Aelred “Al” Richard Crowns, 89, of Buhl, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Dennis Schoolcraft, 73, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at DeSano Place Lodge in Jerome. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Grace “Kay” Van Leeuwen, 82, of Kimberly passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

Vern Schafer, 74-year-old Paul resident, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at St Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.

