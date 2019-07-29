David Leroy Hummel, age 75 of Bliss, Idaho passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Gooding, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
David R. Williams, Sr., 87, of Filer, died Thursday, July 25, 2019. A celebration of life with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone St E., in Twin Falls. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Kevan Lyn Pedrow, age 50 of Filer, Idaho passed away July 18, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Helen P. Crockett, 97, of Rupert formerly of Idaho Falls passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at The Rupert Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1st Ward building 806 G Street Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Laureta Freeman, 85, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Freda Lois Tinker, 98, of Jerome, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at a Twin Falls hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Louis Jess Sitton, 92, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.