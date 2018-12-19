Timothy William Heck, 58, of Kimberly passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 8, 2018. A service will take place at a later date.
Daniel E. White, 75, of Buhl, died Friday, December 14, 2018 at home. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Perry W. Fordin, 69, of Filer, died Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Yesenia Zamora, 46, a resident of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding, died Sunday, December 16, 2018 from injuries in in auto accident south of Rogerson. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Frances Eileen Clifton, 79, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on December 15, 2018 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Twin Falls.
Doris Colleen Haynes Bowman, 89, of Buhl passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
