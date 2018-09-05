Georgee Pirtle, 92, of Burley, died Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at Highland Estates in Burley. In accordance with Georgee’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Joseph Mixon, 50, of Twin Falls, died Friday, August 24, 2018 at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Eric Foster Jones, 63, of Wendell, passed away September 3, 2018 at his home. Arrangements are in the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Elda Mae Huff, 84, of Buhl, passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at her home. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Divena Mae Wildman, 89, died at Brookdale Assisted Living in Monmouth on Tuesday, September 4, 2018. She was born on October 10, 1928 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She will be privately buried in the Twin Falls Cemetery. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
Crystal Pilant Wilson, 49, of Boise, passed away September 5, 2018 in Boise. No public services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com
