Charles E. Heughins, 92, of Twin Falls, died, Monday, May 13, 2019, at Heritage Assisted Living, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Larry Bernard Stiles, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away May 9, 2019 at his daughters home in Twin Falls. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
Lewis Martin Hanway, 84, of Kimberly, passed away May 12, 2019, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. At his request private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Gilbert Quesada, 74, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his home in Twin Falls. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Rita Harris, 73, of Rupert passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends will be held for one hour prior to the services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Lynn J. Kelsey, a 55-year-old resident of Declo, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Pamela Ann Grace, a 67-year-old resident of Paul, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Chalmer Strunk, a 69-year-old resident of Burley, died Monday, March 13, 2019, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Betty Elizabeth Perry, an 81-year-old resident of Albion, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
