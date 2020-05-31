You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Barbara Spafford, 93, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center on May 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Adem Kadusic, 65, of Twin Falls, Idaho Passed away at his home May 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Barbara M. Reichert, 91, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News