Death Notices

Barbara Spafford, 93, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center on May 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Adem Kadusic, 65, of Twin Falls, Idaho Passed away at his home May 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Barbara M. Reichert, 91, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
