Death Notices

Frank L. Allen, 66, of King Hill, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home in King Hill. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Sue F. Melson, 83, of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, April, 21, 2020, at Autumn Haven Assisted Living in Rupert. Arrangements are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Dennis Kay Manning, 67, currently of Mesa, Arizona, and formerly of Burley, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
