Dale Wayne Monroe, 91, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
John Russell Merrigan, a 92-year-old resident of Burley, and formerly of Rupert, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Pomerelle Place in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Walter Eugene White, 80, a resident of Boise and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
