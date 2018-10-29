LeeAnna Randall, 70, of Castleford, passed away Monday, October 29, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Nancy Rose Eaton, 64, of Heyburn, passed away Sunday, October 28, 2018 at Parkview Care and Rehabilitation Center in Burley. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hasnen Mortuary in Rupert.
Olivia T. Johnson, 19, of Dietrich, died Thursday, October 25, 2018 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
