Max C Armstrong, 85, of Twin Falls , passed away January 13, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls
Betty Mae Freeman, an 87-year-old resident of Shoshone, Idaho, and formerly of Burley passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Ruth Owen, 95, of Hollister, passed away January 13, 2020 at Grace Assisted Living Center in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Howard Gibbs, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away January 12, 2020 at his home in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Robert Joe Warner, 84, of Hagerman, formerly of Cloverdale, California, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Sharon F. Sauer, 75, of Jerome passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
MaxCine J. Lippert, 93, of Jerome passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at a Glenns Ferry care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Sally Walton Casto, 68, of Jerome passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Myrla J. Plant, 79, of Jerome passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Judy Duncan, 71, of Kimberly, passed away January 13, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Betty Ann Beadz, 75, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Mona Mae Nield Allred, a 91-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Vern “Ike” Thomas, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday January 11, 2020 at Huntsman in Salt Lake City, Utah. A celebration of life will be held in the summer.
