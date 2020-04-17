Death Notices

Ward Clifford Toone, 71, of Gooding, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
“Bill” William Wendt, 76, of Rupert passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Graveside services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
