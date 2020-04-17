Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ward Clifford Toone, 71, of Gooding, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

“Bill” William Wendt, 76, of Rupert passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Graveside services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News