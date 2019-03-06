Try 3 months for $3

Pamela Kaylor, 76, a resident of Bliss, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Donna Lee Lewis, 69, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Tags

Load comments