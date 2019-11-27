{{featured_button_text}}

Mayson Martinez, 17, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at a Boise Hospital. A Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church.

Tags

Load comments