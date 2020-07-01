Death Notices

Hall Hess, 80, of Jerome, passed away Monday, June 30, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Clevanel L. Brewer, a 91-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. The service is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Carol Jo Flinn, 64, of Twin Falls, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Isamar Hernandez Hunter, a 27-year-old Rupert resident, passed away, June 28, 2020 at her home in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Martha Joan Martin, 83, of Jerome, passed away June 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
