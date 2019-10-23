Sally Ann Vincent, 60, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Penny Lynn Stalions, 54, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Logan, Utah. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Alma Varin, 92, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 in Gooding. Funeral services are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Lawrence Charles Vogel, 76, of Jerome passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Virginia Guillen, 63 of Hansen, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Linda Faith Brennan, 77, of Elmira, Oregon, and a former resident of Shoshone, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at in Boise. Services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Services. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
