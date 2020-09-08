Death Notices

Ibrahim Becirovic, 77, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at his home, September 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Patricia Louis Mattlin, 68, passed away Friday September 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
James M. Anderson, 80, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Lillian Darrington Jensen, 80, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Dena Rigby, 71, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Malta Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 9:00 – 10:40 a.m. at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Sublett Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Larry L. Gifford, 73, of Jerome passed away September 7, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Dorothy Clark, a 95-year-old resident of Albion, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
David Paul Drew, a 50-year-old former resident of Heyburn, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
