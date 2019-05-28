Mary Bliss Dallolio, a 93-year-old resident of Paul, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, preceding the funeral.
John Wayne Bell, 82, of Arco, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Idaho Falls. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Anderson Family Funeral Home. Family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
Judith Avon Waggoner, 67, of Boise, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at a local hospital. Arrangements by Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.
Edgar Bleyer, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Pennie Stauffer, 68, of Buhl, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Betty Lynn Cox, 59 of Filer, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Janice Rae Barandica, 76, of Paul passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Park View care and rehab. Memorial services are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
