Death Notices

Larry F. Allphin, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at a local Boise hospital. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com
Michael D. Quarve, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Gary Ivan Winn, 81, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 in a local care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Joel Brady, 81, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Canyons Retirement Community, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Carolyn Leah Dohse, 80, of Kimberly, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
