You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Michael Greene, 77, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at his home, August 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Shirley Delight McCoy, 89, of Buhl, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News