Ann Lowe, 91, of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
John “Jack” Earl Smith, 69, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Evergreen Assisted Living in Buhl. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Alan Gene Klosterman, 68, of Paul, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the funeral.
James “Bob” R. Perrin, 85, of Boise, formally of Gooding, passed away Dec. 19, 2019. Services pending under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com
Michael John Thompson, 65, of Gooding, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Beverly Loranger, 81, of Hagerman, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at her home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
