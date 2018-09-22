Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Bud Moulton Furniss, 92, of Rupert, died Saturday, September 22, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.

Charles Ray Warren, 86, of Burley, died Saturday, September 22, 2018, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

