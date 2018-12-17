Shirley A. McSweeney, 77, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, December 16, 2018 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Glenda R Osborne, 63, of Caldwell formerly of Heyburn passed away Thursday, December 13, 2018 in Caldwell. Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday December 21, 2018 at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Richard Michael Doerr, 63, a resident of Bliss, passed away at his residence in Bliss. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Constance "Connie" Jeane Zimmerman, 81, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018 at a local hospital. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Robert Earl Surgeon, 87, of Boise, formerly Challis and Twin Falls, died Monday, December 17, 2018 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.
Earl Dale French, 77, of Kuna, died Sunday, December 16, 2018. Cremation is under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise.
Dolores L. Brehm, 88, of Twin Falls passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018 at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
