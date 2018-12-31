Robert Carl Schut, formerly of Rupert, Idaho and current resident of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, December 17, 2018. Funeral Services will be January 4, 2019 in Roseburg, Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of Taylor’s Family Mortuary in Winston, Oregon.
Stanley Carlson,75, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully with family around his side Friday, December 28, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Kathleen L. Fleishman, 69, of Twin Falls, died Friday, December 28, 2018. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Thomas A Rudy, 79 of Burley Passed away Friday, December 28, 2018. Services for the funeral are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home, Burley Idaho,
William Sturgeon, 65, passed away December 28, 2018. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.
Janette Rebecca Pliant, 84, passed away December 28, 2018. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel—Buhl.
Marcos Galindo, 81, of Shoshone passed away Saturday, December 29th. Arrangements will announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
