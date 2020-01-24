Connie Kinsey, 72, of Kimberly, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at home in Kimberly. Arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary.
Alvin E. Busby, 75, of Jerome, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Lester Edward Auker, 85, of Dietrich, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at his home in Dietrich. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Utahna Jane Pelton, 86, of Burley, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Cremation arrangements area under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Jacqueline Hornbrook, 86, of Buhl, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
