Bertha Naranjo, 65, of Heyburn, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Parke View Care and Rehabilitation Center in Burley. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

L. Lou Matthews, a lifelong resident of Marion (Oakley), Idaho, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Parke View Rehabilitation & Care Center in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

