Death Notices

Lois E. Bennett, 100, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at DeSano Assisted Care in Gooding. Services are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Services. https://www.demarayfuneralservice.com/listings

