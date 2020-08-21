Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerold G. Wachal Jr., 77, of Filer, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at a Twin Falls care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Kristine Witty-Hill, 51, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St Luke’s Regional Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

Fern Irene Coates, 94, passed away quietly on Friday, August 21,2020 surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Robert Lee Knight, 78, of Burley passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Pocatello, Idaho. Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary, services will conclude with urn placement at Rupert Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward, Hansen Mortuary.