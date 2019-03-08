Try 3 months for $3

Ruth Fife, 90 of Rupert passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her home. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Rupert Cemetery. Viewing for family and friends will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Dwayne Pruett, 89, a resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his home in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Ronald Wilbur Bothum, 92, of Paul passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Tags

Load comments