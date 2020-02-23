Death Notices

Lorene “Lori” F. Shaw, 80, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Glenna Mae Ruffing, 93, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Donald L Johnson, 90, of Twin Falls died February 21, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation will be under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
