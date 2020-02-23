Death Notices
0 entries
Death Notices

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lorene “Lori” F. Shaw, 80, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Glenna Mae Ruffing, 93, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Donald L Johnson, 90, of Twin Falls died February 21, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation will be under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News