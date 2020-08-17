Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leona Talbot, 101, of Twin Falls, passed away August 16, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Belva Fulkerson, 90, of Wendell and formerly of Jerome, passed away Friday. Aug. 14, 2020, at Safe Haven of Wendell. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Cathy L. Holt, 68, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

J’Nell Sidwell, 76, of Twin Falls passed away quietly on August, 17 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Craig Allen Zander, 68, a resident of Arvada, Colorado, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Bliss. No funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.