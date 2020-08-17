Death Notices

Leona Talbot, 101, of Twin Falls, passed away August 16, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Belva Fulkerson, 90, of Wendell and formerly of Jerome, passed away Friday. Aug. 14, 2020, at Safe Haven of Wendell. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Cathy L. Holt, 68, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
J’Nell Sidwell, 76, of Twin Falls passed away quietly on August, 17 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Craig Allen Zander, 68, a resident of Arvada, Colorado, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Bliss. No funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
John Boyd “Tiny” Grant, age 87 former Basketball Coach of CSI, Eagles,of Pocatello and formerly of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, UT. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID. Please refer to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com for further information.
Ruth Irene Harding Duggan, 97, of Buhl passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at a local care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Ernestine Kossakowski, a 62 year old Rupert resident, passed away on August 15, 2020 at her home. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Randy Allen Miller, 49, a resident of Wendell, passed away on August 13, 2020 at his home in Wendell. A private family celebration of life will be held on a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Fidel Perez Ornelas, 52, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Bruce Martin Kent, 66, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Safe Haven—Magic Valley Manor in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Blaine Ammon Cotter, 40 of Twin Falls, passed away August 15, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.
Marie Aida Vega Morales, 78, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Services are under the direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit whitereynoldschapel.com to pay your condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.