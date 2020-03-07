Death Notices

Edward Culver McKim, a 93-year-old resident of Idaho Falls and formerly of Heyburn, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
You have free articles remaining.
Blanche Callen Peters, 95, of Jerome, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Elsie Mink, 84, of Twin Falls passed away March 5, 2020 at St Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Mary Ann Antunez, 67, of Burley, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Mini-Cassia Care Center. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.