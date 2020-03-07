Death Notices

Edward Culver McKim, a 93-year-old resident of Idaho Falls and formerly of Heyburn, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Blanche Callen Peters, 95, of Jerome, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Elsie Mink, 84, of Twin Falls passed away March 5, 2020 at St Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Mary Ann Antunez, 67, of Burley, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Mini-Cassia Care Center. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.