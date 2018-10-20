Try 1 month for 99¢

Kathie Culp, 63, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, October 20, 2018. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Twin Falls, Idaho.

James Joseph Zelenka, 73, of Twin Falls passed away Friday morning, October 19, 2018. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

