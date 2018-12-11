Rena Lucille Sheppeard 96 of Jerome passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018 in Twin Falls. Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2018 at the Jerome Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Claudia Slagel, 62 year old Rupert resident, passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018 at her home in Rupert. In keeping with Claudia’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Cremation Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
James Edward Holden, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 11, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Richard C. Parks, 71, of Meridian, Idaho passed away Friday, December 7, 2018 at a Meridian hospital of natural causes. Arrangements under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel- Boise, Idaho.
Agripina Arteaga Hurtado, 82, of Jerome died December 10, 2018 at her home. Services are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
