Hazel Hess Bober, 100, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully in Heyburn with family by her side on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home
Mary Jane Thornton, 95, of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Diamond Peak Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Matthew Thomas Deaton, 55, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
William Hyrum Nelson, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away November 7, 2019 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary.
Stanley Maynard Lehmann, 79 of Wendell, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
