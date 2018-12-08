Mary Jakubowski passed away on December 08, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Wayne Jay Green, a 61-year-old resident of Burley, died Saturday, December 8, 2018, in Burley. The funeral will be under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Roslyn Kinley, 83, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on December 08, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Maria Josephine Smith, 77, of Eden died Friday, December 7, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome
