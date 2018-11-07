Try 1 month for 99¢

Radford Warren, 53, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on November 06, 2018 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

John Parsons, 66, formerly of Twin Falls passed away November 1, 2018 in South Dakota. Cremation was under the care of Martin Memorial Funeral Home.

Latha A. Wood, 94, of Buhl, passed away Nov. 6, 2018 at Evergreen Assisted Living in Buhl. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

