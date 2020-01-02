{{featured_button_text}}

Jay McDonald, 73, passed away at Parkview in Burley on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. No public services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Hilda Ybarra, 53, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the home of a friend in Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Pearlie Joann Friesen Hulvey, 82, of Pfafftown, NC, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

