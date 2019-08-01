Virginia Capps, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away on July 31, 2019. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral of Twin Falls.
Douglas Gene Arnold “Doug”, 61, of Boise, formerly of Rupert, passed away on August 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and friends. Bella Vida Funeral Home serving the family.
Reverend Durward (Bob) Robert Van Nest, 89, of Meridian, passed away July 22, 2019. Services are under the care of Boise Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.