Virginia Capps, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away on July 31, 2019. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral of Twin Falls.

Douglas Gene Arnold “Doug”, 61, of Boise, formerly of Rupert, passed away on August 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and friends. Bella Vida Funeral Home serving the family.

Reverend Durward (Bob) Robert Van Nest, 89, of Meridian, passed away July 22, 2019. Services are under the care of Boise Funeral Home.

