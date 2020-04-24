Death Notices
Geraldine Leona Rosencrantz, 90, of Murtaugh, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Arrangements and services are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

