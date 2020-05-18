Death Notices

Dale W Rasmussen, an 84-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Social distancing compliance will be adhered to at the direction of the funeral home staff. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, also at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home. Attendance will be in full compliance with the State of Idaho regulations for social distancing to help control the spread of the Coronavirus. Attendance is restricted to 50 people and is by invitation only. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens.