DeVon Powell, 92, of Meridian, formerly of Albion, Idaho, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Services are under the direction of Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel.
Dawn Marie Middleton, 72, of Effingham, Illinois and formerly of Jerome and Boise, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Pearl W. Nelsen, 95, of Filer, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.