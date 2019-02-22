Try 1 month for 99¢

DeVon Powell, 92, of Meridian, formerly of Albion, Idaho, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Services are under the direction of Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel.

Dawn Marie Middleton, 72, of Effingham, Illinois and formerly of Jerome and Boise, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Pearl W. Nelsen, 95, of Filer, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

