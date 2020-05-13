Death Notices

Judy R. Wight, 76, of Twin Falls, Idaho, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Shirley Mae (Shupe) Hill, 90, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Joel A. Villasenor (Garcia-Twist), 10, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, May 7, 2020. Services are under the direction of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. (208) 459-0833
Donald G. Bell, 87 year old Rupert resident, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Paul R. Turner, 73 year old Burley resident, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home in Burley. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home 321 East Main Street in Burley.
